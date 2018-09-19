Board of Electrosteel Steels to consider proposal of delisting

On 24 September 2018

The Board of will meet on 24 September 2018 to consider and approve Company has received a letter dated 18.09.2018 from Vedanta Star ('Acquirer'), wherein the Acquirer has expressed its intention to acquire up to 1961,67,342 equity shares of the Co. representing approx.10% of the paid up share capital of the Co. held by the shareholders of the Company (other than the Acquirer) at a price of Rs 9.54 per equity shares calculated in terms of the Resolution Plan approved by the Kolkata Bench of NCLT vide its order dated 17 April 2018.

Accordingly, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on 24 September 2108 in order to consider inter alia the following:

1. To consider the proposal of delisting made by the Acquirer; and

2. Any other matters incidental thereto.

