Board of EPL appoints director

At meeting held on 02 July 2021

The Board of EPL has appointed Anand Kripalu as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 18 August 2021.

The Board has further appointed Anand Kripalu as Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective from 18 August 2021 and being proposed to the shareholders for approval. Anand is also designated as key managerial personnel pursuant to the Companies Act 2013 from the date of his joining.

