Board of Foseco India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 27 February 2023The Board of Foseco India at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has appointed Mark Russell Collis (DIN 10054384) as a Non-Executive Non Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Board with effect from 27 February 2023. Collis is a nominee of the Holding Company - Foseco Overseas. The Board accepted the resignation of Guy Franklin Young (DIN 08334721) as a Non-Executive Non Independent Director.
