Mastek announces strategic partnership with Netail

To bring AI-led digital transformation for e-commerce retailers

Mastek and Netail announced a strategic partnership to help e-Commerce and Omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

Mastek's deep expertise in digital commerce & data analytics forged with Netail's breakthrough AI technology that powers key decisions across assortment, pricing & customer engagement will devise a synergized retail solution. The combined retail expertise of Mastek and Netail will empower online retailers with personalized merchandising, a better understanding of consumer behavior, efficient user experience, flexible assortment strategy, and real-time market visibility.

