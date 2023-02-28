3i Infotech bags DWBI Managed Services deal with SBI General Insurance

3i Infotech has won Oracle Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence (DWBI) Managed Services deal with SBI General Insurance. With a value of around Rs 16.5 crore, the contract is spread over a tenure of three years.

As a part of the deal, 3i Infotech will perform 24/7 application and production support, data migration and integration, ETL operations (currently more than 25+ peripheral systems), DWBI Service Management L2, L3, MIS report, ad hoc reports and dashboards, data reconciliation, data democratization, data remediation, user management, knowledge management, security, audit and compliance services for data warehouse and Business Intelligence solution using end-to-end Oracle stack. Considering the above scope, 3i Infotech with its expertise in Oracle has proposed 30+ resources to perform the activities.

SBI General Insurance has chosen 3i Infotech for its thought leadership and more than a decade of experience in providing value-driven offerings with a combination of Automation tools/Processes and a better understanding of business KPIs. 3i Infotech has a dedicated Oracle CoE that ensures guaranteed success by combining Oracle Technologies with BFSI domain expertise for Consulting, Implementation, and Support engagements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)