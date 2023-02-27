Sobha receives affirmation in credit ratings

Sobha has received affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research as under:

Term loans - IND AA-/ Stable Fund based working capital limits - IND AA-/ Stable/ IND A1+ Non fund based working capital limits - IND AA-/ Stable/ IND A1+ Non convertible debentures - WD (withdrawn)

