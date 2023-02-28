Satin Creditcare Network to consider fresh fund raising proposal

-
-
On 2 March 2023The working committee of the board of Satin Creditcare Network will meet on 02 March 2023 to consider the fresh fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis; and to modify/amend the terms of an issue approved on 16 February 2023.
