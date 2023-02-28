JUST IN
Satin Creditcare Network to consider fresh fund raising proposal

On 2 March 2023

The working committee of the board of Satin Creditcare Network will meet on 02 March 2023 to consider the fresh fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis; and to modify/amend the terms of an issue approved on 16 February 2023.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 09:35 IST

