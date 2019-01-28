JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market drops sharply as pivotals slide
Business Standard

Mahindra partners with Greaves Cotton

Capital Market 

To source BS VI ready Powertrain Solutions

Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with Greaves Cotton to source BS-VI emission norms compliant powertrain solutions.

As a part of this partnership, Greaves Cotton will provide affordable last mile mobility solutions through BS-VI powertrain solutions to Mahindra. These powertrains will be used in Mahindra 3 wheelers, which in turn will serve millions of customers and help them save "more with every kilometer" they travel, thereby helping them improve everyday earnings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements