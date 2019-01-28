Mahindra partners with Greaves Cotton

To source BS VI ready Powertrain SolutionsMahindra & Mahindra has partnered with Greaves Cotton to source BS-VI emission norms compliant powertrain solutions.
As a part of this partnership, Greaves Cotton will provide affordable last mile mobility solutions through BS-VI powertrain solutions to Mahindra. These powertrains will be used in Mahindra 3 wheelers, which in turn will serve millions of customers and help them save "more with every kilometer" they travel, thereby helping them improve everyday earnings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU