Board of Gokak Textiles approves issue of preference shares

At meeting held on 23 May 2019

The Board of Gokak Textiles at its meeting held on 23 May 2019 have approved issue of Non-cumulative, Non-convertible, Non-participating, Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 30 crore in one or more tranches on Private Placement basis to the Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, Promoter and / or any other Promoter Group company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 10:18 IST

