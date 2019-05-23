JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Zensar enables Sanlam to deliver company-wide Digital Transformation
Business Standard

TCS Honored with Four Stevies@ at the 2OL9 American Business Awards

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it received four Stevies at the 2019 American Business Award, the nation's premier business awards program. TCS was recognized with Gold Stevies for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year, a Silver Stevie for Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year, and a Bronze Stevie for Human Resources Department of the Year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements