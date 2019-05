Board of Xchanging Solutions approves change in registered office

With effect from 01 August 2019

The Board of Solutions has approved the Change in Registered Office Address of the Company from SJR I Park, Plot No. 13,14, 15 EPIP Industrial Area, Phase 1, Whitefield, to Kalyani Tech Park - Survey No 1, 6 & 24, Kundanhalli Village, K R Puram Hobli, - 560 066 with effect from 01 August 2019.

