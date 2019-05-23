JUST IN
Board of Xchanging Solutions approves change in registered office

With effect from 01 August 2019

The Board of Xchanging Solutions has approved the Change in Registered Office Address of the Company from SJR I Park, Plot No. 13,14, 15 EPIP Industrial Area, Phase 1, Whitefield, Bangalore-560066 to Kalyani Tech Park - Survey No 1, 6 & 24, Kundanhalli Village, K R Puram Hobli, Bangalore - 560 066 with effect from 01 August 2019.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 18:00 IST

