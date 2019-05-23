Board of Xchanging Solutions approves change in registered office

-
With effect from 01 August 2019The Board of Xchanging Solutions has approved the Change in Registered Office Address of the Company from SJR I Park, Plot No. 13,14, 15 EPIP Industrial Area, Phase 1, Whitefield, Bangalore-560066 to Kalyani Tech Park - Survey No 1, 6 & 24, Kundanhalli Village, K R Puram Hobli, Bangalore - 560 066 with effect from 01 August 2019.
