Zensar enables Sanlam to deliver company-wide Digital Transformation

Capital Market 

Zensar Technologies has partnered Sanlam, a leading insurer from South Africa in its digital transformation aimed at providing cutting-edge market solutions for its millennial generation consumers.

Zensar' s Robotic Process Automation solutions, with the team's digital capabilities has driven this enterprise wise mandate for Sanlam.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:42 IST

