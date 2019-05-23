Zensar enables Sanlam to deliver company-wide Digital Transformation

-
ALSO READ
CIGNEX Datamatics Partners With Automation Anywhere to Strengthen Their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Capabilities
UiPath to hard-sell robotic process automation in India
Tech Data Signs Distribution Agreement With Automation Anywhere in India
CIGNEX Datamatics Contributes to the Robotic Process Automation Community Through UiPath Go!
Datamatics TruBot Wins the CIO CHOICE 2019 Recognition for Robotic Process Automation
-
Zensar Technologies has partnered Sanlam, a leading insurer from South Africa in its digital transformation aimed at providing cutting-edge market solutions for its millennial generation consumers.
Zensar' s Robotic Process Automation solutions, with the team's digital capabilities has driven this enterprise wise mandate for Sanlam.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU