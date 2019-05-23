Board of Goldstone Technologies approves change in directorate

JUST IN
Board of Xchanging Solutions approves change in registered office
On 23 May 2019

The board of Goldstone Technologies at its meeting held on 23 May 2019 has approved the following -

Resignation of Ch.Sudhakar Reddy (DIN:02191226) as Managing Director and Director of the Company w.e.f. 22May, 2019, on account of certain personal reasons.

Appointment of Pavan Chavali (DIN: 08432078) as Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 23 May, 2019.

Appointment of Pavan Chavali (DIN: 08432078) as Whole-Time Director (KMP) of the Company for a period of 2 (Two) years w.e.f 23 May, 2019.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 18:07 IST

