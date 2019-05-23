Board of Goldstone Technologies approves change in directorate

On 23 May 2019

The board of Technologies at its meeting held on 23 May 2019 has approved the following -

Resignation of Ch.Sudhakar Reddy (DIN:02191226) as Managing and of the Company w.e.f. 22May, 2019, on account of certain personal reasons.

Appointment of (DIN: 08432078) as of the Company w.e.f 23 May, 2019.

Appointment of (DIN: 08432078) as Whole-Time Director (KMP) of the Company for a period of 2 (Two) years w.e.f 23 May, 2019.

