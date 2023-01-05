Board of Gujarat Themis Biosyn appoints CEO

JUST IN
At meeting held on 05 January 2023

The Board of Gujarat Themis Biosyn at its meeting held on 05 January 2023 has approved Tapas Guha Thakurata as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company- Key Managerial Personnel under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules there under.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:01 IST

