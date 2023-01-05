JUST IN
Board of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences approves NCDs issue of Rs 300 cr

At meeting held on 04 January 2023

The Board of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences at its meeting held on 04 January 2023 has approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 300 crore in one or more tranches over a period of time, subject to the shareholders' approval.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 09:13 IST

