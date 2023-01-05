Board of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences approves NCDs issue of Rs 300 cr

-
At meeting held on 04 January 2023The Board of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences at its meeting held on 04 January 2023 has approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 300 crore in one or more tranches over a period of time, subject to the shareholders' approval.
