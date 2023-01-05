G R Infraprojects update on NHAI road project in Gujarat

JUST IN
G R Infraprojects announced that GR Bhimasar Bhuj Highway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has received a letter dated 4 January 2023 from the National Highways Authority of India declaring appointed date for the project being undertaken by GR Bhimasar Bhuj Highway, with effect from 2 January 2023.

The project entails the upgradation to four lane with Paved Shoulder of NH341 from Bhimasar, Junction of NH-41 to Anjar - Bhuj upto Airport Junction, Km 0.000 to Km 65.478 in the State of Gujarat on hybrid annuity mode. The company bid project cost is Rs 1085 crore.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 10:08 IST

