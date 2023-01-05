JUST IN
Bharti Airtel allots 83.50 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Bharti Airtel has allotted 8,350,073 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 at a conversion price of Rs 521 per equity share each on conversion of FCCBs.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 28,354,212,777.50 divided into 5,572,770,640 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each (paid-up value Rs 1.25 each); and the outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at the Singapore Exchange, stands reduced to USD 930.80 million.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 09:48 IST

