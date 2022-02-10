Board of Gulf Oil Lubricants India approves acquisition of 26% stake in TechPerspect Software

At meeting held on 09 February 2022

The Board of Gulf Oil Lubricants India at its meeting held on 09 February 2022 has approved the acquisition of 26% equity stake in TechPerspect Software.

Techperspect, well known for its Brand ElectreeFi, are primarily a SaaS provider having expertise in implementation of IoT based eMobility Solutions which include Charger Management Software solution for EV Charging ,Battery Swapping Management System , EV Fleet Management system and software to support Smart charging and Grid load management.

Gulf Oil India intends to utilize its Pan India touchpoints as well as relationship with Automotive OEMs and Industrial Customers to leverage this alliance to providing superior solutions related to Electric Vehicle Charging, EV Fleet Management and Battery Swapping.

