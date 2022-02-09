Board of DCB Bank approves acquisition of 5.95% stake in Kaabil Finance

-
-
At meeting held on 09 February 2022The Board of DCB Bank at its meeting held 09 February 2022 has granted its in-principle approval to the Bank to invest up to Rs 25 lakh to acquire 5.95% of post issued paid-up equity share capital of Kaabil Finance.
The NBFC is engaged in financing individuals for secured business loans and gold loans.
