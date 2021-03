Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves entering into power general business

At meeting held on 12 March 2021

The Board of Hatsun Agro Product at its meeting held on 12 March 2021 has approved for entering into agreements viz, Power Purchase Agreement with Swelect Sun Energy, Shareholders' Agreement, Share Subscription Agreement and other related agreements with Swelect Energy Systems, SICGILSOL Gases and Swelect Sun Energy.

Approved the amendment to Clause III. A i.e Main Objects under the Object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by insertion of new Object to enable the Company to enter in to the business of Generation of Power through solar energy or otherwise for Captive consumption or Otherwise and investment by way of subscription to the Equity of Power generating Company i.e Swelect Sun Energy to an extent of 19.50% of the total equity share capital.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)