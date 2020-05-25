Board of HDFC approves issue of 3.55 cr equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Not interested in going to Rajya Sabha, says HD Deve Gowda
BJD MP meets Sitharaman, seeks release of pending performance grants of 114 ULBs
Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in RS demanding more time for smaller parties in debates
Deploy Defence personnel, vehicle to evacuate migrant
Crime rate in Bihar has increased under BJP-JDU regime: Tejashwi Yadav
-
At meeting held on 25 May 2020The Board of Housing Development Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 25 May 2020 has approved the issuance of 3,55,55,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the Corporation representing 2% of the expanded paid-up capital of the Corporation lo the employees and directors (lo the extent permissible) of the Corporation, under the Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2020, in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, subject to the approval of the Members.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU