Board of HDFC approves issue of 3.55 cr equity shares under ESOP

At meeting held on 25 May 2020

The Board of Housing Development Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 25 May 2020 has approved the issuance of 3,55,55,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the Corporation representing 2% of the expanded paid-up capital of the Corporation lo the employees and directors (lo the extent permissible) of the Corporation, under the Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2020, in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, subject to the approval of the Members.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 15:05 IST

