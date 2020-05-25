Tide Water Oil Co (I) resumes operations at three more locations

Tide Water Oil Co (I) announced that other 3 (three) manufacturing plants of the Company located at Turbhe (Maharashtra), Faridabad (Haryana), and Ramkristopur (West Bengal) have also started operating in a limited way in addition to the 2 (two) plants located at Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) and Oragadam (Tamil Nadu).

