Solar Industries India intimates of accident at Sawanga factory

Solar Industries India announced that an accident occurred in the evening of 23 May 2020 in the Tumbling section of one of its filling and pressing plant of Economic Explosives, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solar Industries India situated at Sawanga, Bazargoan, Nagpur.

The accident took place while tumbling operation was in progress.

The accident has resulted in unfortunate death of two of our workmen and injuries to four others. The operation of Detonator division has been temporarily suspended in the said plant and all safety and precaution measures are being taken.

