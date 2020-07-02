JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Government Approves Scheme To Improve Liquidity Position Of NBFCs/HFCs Through Special Purpose Vehicle

MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon's JV declared as L-1 bidder for project of Narmada Water Resources

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon through JV has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department (Water Resources) on EPC basis by the state of Gujarat.

The Rs 4167.70 project is an EPC contract for construction of Bhadbhut Barrage, Flood Protection Embankments and associated works across River Narmada Near Village Bhadbhut of Bharuch District.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU