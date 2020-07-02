Dilip Buildcon's JV declared as L-1 bidder for project of Narmada Water Resources

Dilip Buildcon through JV has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department (Water Resources) on EPC basis by the state of Gujarat.

The Rs 4167.70 project is an EPC contract for construction of Bhadbhut Barrage, Flood Protection Embankments and associated works across River Narmada Near Village Bhadbhut of Bharuch District.

