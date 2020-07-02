Dilip Buildcon's JV declared as L-1 bidder for project of Narmada Water Resources

-
ALSO READ
Activist to Trump: Save environment, tribals living near Patel
L&T Construction wins prestigious EPC order from Narmada Valley Development Authority
L&T's construction arm bags 'large' order from Narmada Valley Development Authority
'Statue of Unity will create Rs 1 lakh cr economic ecosystem'
7 Godhra riot convicts to do social service at Narmada Kumbh
-
Dilip Buildcon through JV has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department (Water Resources) on EPC basis by the state of Gujarat.
The Rs 4167.70 project is an EPC contract for construction of Bhadbhut Barrage, Flood Protection Embankments and associated works across River Narmada Near Village Bhadbhut of Bharuch District.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU