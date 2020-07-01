DCM Shriram receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From ICRA

DCM Shriram has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under -

1 Term Loans - [ICRA]AA Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

2 Fund Based Limits - [ICRAJAA Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

3 Non Fund Based Limits - [ICRAJA1+



4 Commercial Papers - [ICRA]JA1+5 Fixed Deposits - MAA+ Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

