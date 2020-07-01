JUST IN
DCM Shriram receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From ICRA

DCM Shriram has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under -

1 Term Loans - [ICRA]AA Outlook revised to Stable from Positive
2 Fund Based Limits - [ICRAJAA Outlook revised to Stable from Positive
3 Non Fund Based Limits - [ICRAJA1+

4 Commercial Papers - [ICRA]JA1+
5 Fixed Deposits - MAA+ Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 18:44 IST

