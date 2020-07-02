MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

Effective 1 July 2020

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 July 2020 as under:

(1) The prices of all Ferro grades and Fines have been reduced by about 15 % w.e.f. 01 July 2020 on the prices prevailing since 01 June 2020.

(2) The prices of SMGR grades (Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and Chemical grades have been reduced by about 10 % w.e.f. 01 July 2020 on the prices prevailing since 01 June 2020.

(3) The basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Di-oxide (EMD) has been continued as prevailing since 01 April 2020.

(4) Ferro Manganese/Ferro Manganese Slag and some identified grades of Manganese Ore will continue to be sold by e-auction as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC, in line with the existing practice.

