Board of Heritage Foods approves change in registered office

With effect from 18 October 2022The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 18 October 2022 approved change in Registered Office Address of the Company within the local limit in Hyderabad city i.e. from #6-3-541/C, Panjagutta, Hyderabad-500082, Telangana, India to H.No.8-2-293/82/A/1286, Plot No: 1286, Road no. 1 & 65, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad- 500033, Telangana, India, with effect from 01 December 2022.
