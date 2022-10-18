JUST IN
Larsen & Toubro Infotech update on scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

Larsen & Toubro Infotech announced that the certified copy of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench order sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement amongst the company (transferee company) and Mindtree (transferor company) was received on 17 October 2022.

The scheme shall become effective upon filing of certified copy of the orders passed by the jurisdictional NCLTs of both, the transferor company and the transferee company, which shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:38 IST

