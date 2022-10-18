Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services partners with India Post Payments Bank

To enhance credit access to larger customer base

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced a strategic partnership with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to further enhance credit access to a larger customer base. As a part of this alliance, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will provide Lead referral services to MMFSL for Passenger Vehicles, 3-Wheeler, Tractor and Commercial Vehicle Loan categories and provide cash EMI deposit facility to existing MMFSL Customers at Post Offices.

As a pilot, this scheme would first go live in IPPB branches in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to spread across other states over the next 4-6 months. With this IPPB will also be able to expand its financial product portfolio within the payments bank licensing framework. The complete step by step guidance will be available at IPPB network, to ensure a hassle-free experience to all potential customers. With the launch of Cash Management services, Mahindra Finance customers can visit Post Office to deposit EMI payment.

