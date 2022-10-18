Greaves Electric Mobility achieves milestone of servicing 1 lakh e-scooters in 6 months

-
The committed aftersales team at GEMPL is putting the Company's vision of democratising smart and sustainable mobility solutions into action by consistently setting new benchmarks in customer service.
These 1 lakh e-scooters were serviced in 275 cities across India through 350+ service touchpoints. The services offered to its customers ranged from periodic services (free & paid services) to accidental, warranty and general repair. In addition to these, GEMPL is also offering a 24 x 7 roadside assistance and extended warranty up to 5 years subject to terms & conditions.
