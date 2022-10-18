Greaves Electric Mobility achieves milestone of servicing 1 lakh e-scooters in 6 months

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has achieved the milestone of servicing 100,000 electric two wheelers in the last 6 months (April-September 2022). This achievement is testament to the Company's unwavering commitment towards meeting the rapidly increasing demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs), along with enhancing the last-mile mobility experience of its customers. This accomplishment also aligns seamlessly with GEMPL's mission to transition its customers toward a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem and provide best-in-class service.

The committed aftersales team at GEMPL is putting the Company's vision of democratising smart and sustainable mobility solutions into action by consistently setting new benchmarks in customer service.

These 1 lakh e-scooters were serviced in 275 cities across India through 350+ service touchpoints. The services offered to its customers ranged from periodic services (free & paid services) to accidental, warranty and general repair. In addition to these, GEMPL is also offering a 24 x 7 roadside assistance and extended warranty up to 5 years subject to terms & conditions.

