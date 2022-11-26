Board of Hinduja Global Solutions allots 1.06 cr lakh equity shares under scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 25 November 2022

The Board of Hinduja Global Solutions at its meeting held on 25 November 2022 has allotted 1,06,89,403 equity shares of Rs. 10 each (fully paid up) to the eligible Members/ Shareholders of NXTDIGITAL (NDL) whose name appeared in the Register of Members/ Beneficial Ownership of NDL as on Record date i.e. 23 November 2022. New equity shares so allotted shall rank pari passu and carry the same rights with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to the said allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to 5,24,84,535 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 52,48,45,350/- from 4,17,95,132 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 41,79,51,320/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)