Motherson Sumi Wiring India receives trading approval for bonus shares

Motherson Sumi Wiring India has received trading approval from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India on 25 November 2022 for the Bonus issue of 126,31,73,695 equity shares of Re 1 each aggregating Rs 126.31 crore as fully paid-up bonus shares.

The shares will become tradeable on both BSE and National Stock Exchange of India effective Monday, November 28, 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)