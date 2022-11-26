Motherson Sumi Wiring India receives trading approval for bonus shares

-
ALSO READ
Motherson Sumi Wiring gains as board to mull bonus issue
Motherson Sumi Wiring board approves 2:5 bonus issue
Board of Motherson Sumi Wiring India approves bonus issue of 2:5
Samvardhana Motherson Group to acquire mirror business of Ichikoh Industries
Samvardhana Motherson International announces 1st acquisition in Japan
-
The shares will become tradeable on both BSE and National Stock Exchange of India effective Monday, November 28, 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU