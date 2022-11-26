Lemon Tree Hotels add new property at Jamshedpur

-
The property is expected to be operational by September 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.
This property will feature 42 well-appointed rooms, complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, a meeting room, a fitness center and banquets along with other public areas.
