JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Motherson Sumi Wiring India receives trading approval for bonus shares

Tata Motors allots 23,529 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels add new property at Jamshedpur

Capital Market 

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Lemon Tree Hotel, Jamshedpur.

The property is expected to be operational by September 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

This property will feature 42 well-appointed rooms, complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, a meeting room, a fitness center and banquets along with other public areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU