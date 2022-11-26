JUST IN
Tata Motors allots 23,529 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors has allotted 23,529 Ordinary Shares of the face value of Rs 2 each under the Scheme to the eligible employees pursuant to exercise of stock options at an exercise price of Rs 345 per share.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 6,64,30,10,915 divided into 3,32,12,66,705 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 6,64,30,57,973 divided into 3,32,12,90,234 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 12:42 IST

