Board of Hindustan Zinc approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 21 July 2020

The Board of Hindustan Zinc at its meeting held on 21 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Arun Mishra (currently Dy. CEO) as CEO & Whole Time Director with effect from 01 August 2020 in place of Sunil Duggal, CEO & Whole Time Director whose term expires on 31 July 2020. Further, the Board has also approved the appointment of Anjani Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as Additional Directors in place of A R Narayanaswamy and Arun Todarwal with effect from 01 August 2020.

