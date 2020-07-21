JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 128.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Board of Hindustan Zinc approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 21 July 2020

The Board of Hindustan Zinc at its meeting held on 21 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Arun Mishra (currently Dy. CEO) as CEO & Whole Time Director with effect from 01 August 2020 in place of Sunil Duggal, CEO & Whole Time Director whose term expires on 31 July 2020. Further, the Board has also approved the appointment of Anjani Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as Additional Directors in place of A R Narayanaswamy and Arun Todarwal with effect from 01 August 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 17:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU