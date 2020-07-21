Board of Hindustan Zinc approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 21 July 2020The Board of Hindustan Zinc at its meeting held on 21 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Arun Mishra (currently Dy. CEO) as CEO & Whole Time Director with effect from 01 August 2020 in place of Sunil Duggal, CEO & Whole Time Director whose term expires on 31 July 2020. Further, the Board has also approved the appointment of Anjani Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as Additional Directors in place of A R Narayanaswamy and Arun Todarwal with effect from 01 August 2020.
