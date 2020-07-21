Hero MotoCorp streamlines its leadership team

Hero MotoCorp announced that in the first phase of the journey to achieve its new Vision to Be the Future of Mobility, Rajat Bhargava will assume the newly created role of Chief of Staff in the office of Chairman and CEO Dr.

Pawan Munjal. Rajat has so far been heading Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU).

The Company has appointed Malo Le Masson, currently the Head of Global Product Planning, as Head of Strategy.

Ravi Pisipaty, currently Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, has been appointed the Head of Plant Operations.

Mahesh Kaikini, currently the Head of Gurgaon plant, has been appointed Chief Quality Officer.

Ashutosh Varma, currently the Head of West Zone for Sales and After Sales, has been appointed the new Head of National Sales.

