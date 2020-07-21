Bharat Forge announces dissolution of step down subsidiary - Bharat Forge Hong Kong

Bharat Forge announced that Bharat Forge Hong Kong, Hong Kong, (BFHK) a Wholly]Owned Subsidiary of Bharat Forge Global Holding GmBH, Germany and a step]down subsidiary of the Company, has been de]registered and dissolved.

BFHK was an inactive company and did not have any commercial, trading or business operations since the past several years.

BFHK was principally engaged in investment holding.

The closure of BFHK will not have any material impact on the operations / financials of the Company, either on a standalone or on a consolidated basis.

