Tata Communications secures local telecom license in Saudi Arabia

Tata Communications announced that it has secured a Type B telecom license in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The license entitles Tata Communications to provide Internet Service Provider (ISP) and related telecom services to enterprises in a defined capacity, along with local currency billing for end-customers in KSA.

This will enable the company to make the shift from offering services as a foreign carrier in the Middle East to a local licensed service provider.

Through this licence, Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to the OTTs, large enterprises and MNCs in the region. The company will be able to offer network transformation services in KSA and address internet, network security, private cloud and SDWAN requirements across the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)