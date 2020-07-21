Rahuj Baja to step down as Chairman of Bajaj Finance

On 31 July 2020

Bajaj Finance announced that Rahul Bajaj, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, having been at the helm of the Company since its inception in 1987 and the Group for over five decades, as part of succession planning, has decided to demit the office as Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 31 July 2020. He would, however, continue to serve the Company as a Non-Executive Non Independent Director.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has approved the appointment of Sanjiv Bajaj, currently the Vice Chairman of the Company, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from 01 August 2020, in place of Rahul Bajaj.

