JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Marico allots 5690 equity shares under ESOP

Hero MotoCorp streamlines its leadership team
Business Standard

Rahuj Baja to step down as Chairman of Bajaj Finance

Capital Market 

On 31 July 2020

Bajaj Finance announced that Rahul Bajaj, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, having been at the helm of the Company since its inception in 1987 and the Group for over five decades, as part of succession planning, has decided to demit the office as Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 31 July 2020. He would, however, continue to serve the Company as a Non-Executive Non Independent Director.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has approved the appointment of Sanjiv Bajaj, currently the Vice Chairman of the Company, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from 01 August 2020, in place of Rahul Bajaj.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU