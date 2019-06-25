Board of Hitech Corporation appoints director

-
At meeting held on 25 June 2019The Board of Hitech Corporation has approved Aditya M. Sheth (DIN: 02289144) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from 25 June, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, in pursuance of the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and SEBI Regulations.
