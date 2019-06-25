Nestle India to launch MAGGI Fusian -a range of Asian flavor inspired noodles

-
Nestle India will be launching MAGGI Fusian -a range of Asian flavor inspired noodles. MAGGI Fusian will be launched in a range of three unique flavors- Bangkok Sweet Chili, Hong Kong Spicy Garlic and Singaporean Tangy Pepper.
The new range will be available as part of Amazon Prime Day and a limited edition assortment box has been designed for consumers (https:ljamzn.to/2Lflgwm).
The new range will be rolling out in select cities in a phased manner.
