JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Premier reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sylph Education Solutions announces change in directorate
Business Standard

Nestle India to launch MAGGI Fusian -a range of Asian flavor inspired noodles

Capital Market 

Nestle India will be launching MAGGI Fusian -a range of Asian flavor inspired noodles. MAGGI Fusian will be launched in a range of three unique flavors- Bangkok Sweet Chili, Hong Kong Spicy Garlic and Singaporean Tangy Pepper.

The new range will be available as part of Amazon Prime Day and a limited edition assortment box has been designed for consumers (https:ljamzn.to/2Lflgwm).

The new range will be rolling out in select cities in a phased manner.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU