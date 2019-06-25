NTPC wins bid for 40 MW solar projects of UPNEDA

participated in the UPNEDA's tender for 500 MW Solar capacity with two bids of 20 MW each at Auraiya and Rihand.

Reverse Auction was carried out on 25 June 2019 and has won entire 40 MW of Solar capacity bid by it at a levelised tariff of Rs. 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years.

The above projects shall be set up by under mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)