NTPC wins bid for 40 MW solar projects of UPNEDA

NTPC participated in the UPNEDA's tender for 500 MW Solar capacity with two bids of 20 MW each at Auraiya and Rihand.

Reverse Auction was carried out on 25 June 2019 and NTPC has won entire 40 MW of Solar capacity bid by it at a levelised tariff of Rs. 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years.

The above projects shall be set up by NTPC under EPC mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 18:03 IST

