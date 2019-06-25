Sylph Education Solutions announces change in directorate

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

with effect from 25 June 2019

Sylph Education Solutions announced the appointment of Champaben Shantilal Garala as Additional Director of the company with immediate effect that is from 25 June 2019. The company accepted the resignation of Priyaben Vinodbhai Hemnani from Directorship of the company with immediate effect that is from 25 June, 2019.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:12 IST

