Sylph Education Solutions announces change in directorate

with effect from 25 June 2019Sylph Education Solutions announced the appointment of Champaben Shantilal Garala as Additional Director of the company with immediate effect that is from 25 June 2019. The company accepted the resignation of Priyaben Vinodbhai Hemnani from Directorship of the company with immediate effect that is from 25 June, 2019.
