Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP in US market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution, approved by the U.
S. Food and Drug Administration.
The TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $97 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2019 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP is available in a 300 mg/5 ml, single-dose Ampule.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
