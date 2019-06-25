JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

State Bank of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1244.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP in US market

Capital Market 

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution, approved by the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration.

The TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $97 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2019 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP is available in a 300 mg/5 ml, single-dose Ampule.

Tobi is a trademark of Mylan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU