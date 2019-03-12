JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty March futures at premium

CMI executes its maiden order from Mauritius
Business Standard

Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation approves fund raising up to Rs 30,000 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 12 March 2019

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has approved the raising of funds through issue of bonds/ debentures (including Tax-free bonds, capital gain bonds, Gol fully serviced bonds, zero coupon bonds, deep discount bonds, subordinated bonds, inflation indexed bonds, bonds/ debentures of any nomenclature), as may be permitted by the regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2019-20 upto a maximum of Rs. 30,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements