Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation approves fund raising up to Rs 30,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation to consider fund raising
RBI Eases Norms For FPI Investment In Corporate Bonds
Bonds at 8-month high on RBI bond purchase hopes, inflation comments
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 2146.99 cr through public issue of NCDs
India announces government bond purchases amid market turmoil
-
At meeting held on 12 March 2019The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has approved the raising of funds through issue of bonds/ debentures (including Tax-free bonds, capital gain bonds, Gol fully serviced bonds, zero coupon bonds, deep discount bonds, subordinated bonds, inflation indexed bonds, bonds/ debentures of any nomenclature), as may be permitted by the regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2019-20 upto a maximum of Rs. 30,000 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU