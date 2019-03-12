Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets

JUST IN
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets USP (US RLD Tenoretic), 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg. It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

This medication is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems.

Atenolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta blockers. It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in your body, such as epinephrine on the heart and blood vessels. This effect lowers the heart rate, blood pressure and strain on the heart. Chlorthalidone is a 'water pill (diuretic) and causes the body to get rid of extra salt and water. It also helps to relax the blood vessels so that blood can flow easily.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 12:33 IST

