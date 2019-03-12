JSW Steel reports 6% drop in Feb crude steel production

-
JSW Steel has reported crude steel production at 12.57 lakh tonnes for February 2019 compared to 13.33 lakh tonnes achieved in February 2018, a decline of 6%.
Production of flat rolled products rose 1% to 9.20 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products declined 10% to 3.08 lakh tonnes in February 2019 over February 2018.
