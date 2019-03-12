JSW Steel reports 6% drop in Feb crude steel production

has reported at 12.57 lakh tonnes for February 2019 compared to 13.33 lakh tonnes achieved in February 2018, a decline of 6%.

Production of flat rolled products rose 1% to 9.20 lakh tonnes while production of declined 10% to 3.08 lakh tonnes in February 2019 over February 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)