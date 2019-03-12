JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Kanani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets
Business Standard

Board of Mahindra CIE Automotive approves acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 12 March 2019

The Board of Mahindra CIE Automotive at its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has approved the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Aurangabad Electricals for an enterprise value of Rs 875.6 crore which includes a future deferred payment estimated upto Rs 62.2 crore.

This acquisition helps the company to enter the aluminum die casting technology space.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements