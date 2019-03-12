Board of Mahindra CIE Automotive approves acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals

-
At meeting held on 12 March 2019The Board of Mahindra CIE Automotive at its meeting held on 12 March 2019 has approved the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Aurangabad Electricals for an enterprise value of Rs 875.6 crore which includes a future deferred payment estimated upto Rs 62.2 crore.
This acquisition helps the company to enter the aluminum die casting technology space.
