Chemiesynth (Vapi) enters into manufacturing and supply agreement with customer

Chemiesynth (Vapi) has entered into a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (Agreement) on 11 March 2019 with Lambson (cutomer) for the supply of a range of speedcure products.
A Quarterly Blanket Purchase Order (in line with quarterly pricing) will be issued by Lambson for the Product with an expected quantity for the quarter.
