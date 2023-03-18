Board of Huhtamaki India approves shifting of registered office

-
At meeting held on 17 March 2023The Board of Huhtamaki India at its meeting held on 17 March 2023 has approved shifting the Registered Office of the Company from 12A-06, B-Wing, 13" Floor, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 to Dextrus, A-802, Parinee Crescenzo, C/38-39, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051, effective 1 April 2023.
